BTS Chain (BTSC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,018.32

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, BTS Chain has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BTS Chain has a total market capitalization of $95.28 million and approximately $1,018.32 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTS Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BTS Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00446010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.85 or 0.01764565 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,108.84 or 0.30470959 BTC.

BTS Chain Token Profile

BTS Chain’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BTS Chain is www.btschain.io.

Buying and Selling BTS Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTS Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTS Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTS Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTS Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTS Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.