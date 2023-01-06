Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BC. StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of BC opened at $75.21 on Friday. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $103.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 9.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 492.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Brunswick by 36.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

