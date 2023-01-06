Brokerages Set Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) PT at $655.33

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $655.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kering from €700.00 ($744.68) to €520.00 ($553.19) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded Kering from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kering from €685.00 ($728.72) to €650.00 ($691.49) in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering Stock Up 0.3 %

PPRUY stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $41.30 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55.

Kering Cuts Dividend

Kering Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 2.08%.

(Get Rating)

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.