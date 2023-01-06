Brokerages Set Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) PT at $14.92

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSR. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fisker from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Fisker from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Fisker Stock Performance

FSR stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Fisker has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.24. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 75.88% and a negative net margin of 669,901.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker purchased 33,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $250,054.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 629,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,797.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 35,505 shares of company stock worth $263,208. 45.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,752,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,832,000 after buying an additional 437,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,276,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,587,000 after purchasing an additional 28,475 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 5,714,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,444 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Fisker by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,010,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,366,000 after purchasing an additional 667,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fisker by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,387,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,697,000 after purchasing an additional 74,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Featured Articles

