Brokerages Set Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Price Target at $25.00

Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Cowen alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cowen

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,692,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,776,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,487,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,675,000. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at $15,275,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cowen Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.40. Cowen has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $38.88.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $340.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 7.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cowen will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cowen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.40%.

About Cowen

(Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.