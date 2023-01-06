Brokerages Set CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Target Price at $4.03

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.03.

CAIXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CaixaBank from €3.50 ($3.72) to €3.90 ($4.15) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €4.45 ($4.73) to €4.35 ($4.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €4.10 ($4.36) to €4.25 ($4.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €3.60 ($3.83) to €3.70 ($3.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

CaixaBank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.34.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

