Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Position Boosted by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $50,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.61. 3,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,512. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

