Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $555.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.