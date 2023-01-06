Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after acquiring an additional 584,242 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after acquiring an additional 381,275 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 993,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,619,000 after acquiring an additional 376,342 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 540,045.2% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 334,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,394,000 after acquiring an additional 334,828 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $555.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $648.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $527.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

