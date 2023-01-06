Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 341 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.32.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $417.06 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $730.75. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $441.19 and a 200 day moving average of $431.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

