Bristlecone Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 36.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $223.56 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $225.80. The stock has a market cap of $92.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.16 and a 200 day moving average of $199.31.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

