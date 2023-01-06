Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $266.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

