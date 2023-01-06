Bristlecone Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 19.6% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE NOC opened at $528.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.76. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $364.62 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.38.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

