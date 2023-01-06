Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 394.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJM. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.8 %

SJM stock opened at $159.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.09. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $160.53.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

