Bristlecone Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.51.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

