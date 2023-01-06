Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys 769 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $183.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.98 and a 200-day moving average of $186.35. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $224.85.

