Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 596 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $79.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

