Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,029 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Envista by 50.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Envista by 8,922.2% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Envista by 419.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Envista in the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Envista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVST traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,335. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average is $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Envista had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.