Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Devon Energy
In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Devon Energy Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of DVN traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.96. The company had a trading volume of 122,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,146,909. The firm has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.
Devon Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.56%.
About Devon Energy
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
