Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 2.6% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 32.0% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 31.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 211.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 70,379 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America
In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of BAC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.20. The stock had a trading volume of 513,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,852,552. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average is $33.81. The company has a market capitalization of $274.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
