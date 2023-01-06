Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $780,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 40.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 98.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 208.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 135.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $115.11. The stock had a trading volume of 25,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,773. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.85 and a 200-day moving average of $117.34.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

