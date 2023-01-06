Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vor Biopharma were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the second quarter worth $61,000. Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 37.6% in the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the second quarter worth $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $97,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VOR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Vor Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of VOR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.64. 258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,913. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vor Biopharma Profile

(Get Rating)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

Featured Stories

