Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises 1.5% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARE. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Insider Activity

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARE stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,777. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.39. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.74 and a 52-week high of $211.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.11%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

