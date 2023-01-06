Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 0.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTR shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

Shares of NTR traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.87. 73,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.25. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $67.23 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

