Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,350 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 57.7% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 374,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 137,219 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $294,000. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 18,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $55.89. The stock had a trading volume of 286,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,277,350. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $98.11. The stock has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.59.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

