Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,001 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 3.0% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.98. 80,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,033,552. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $166.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

