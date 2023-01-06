Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BSX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $45.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,358,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.55. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,587 shares of company stock valued at $10,101,442 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

