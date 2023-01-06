Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Lifted to Buy at BTIG Research

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Clarkson Capital upgraded Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. DNB Markets began coverage on Borr Drilling in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:BORR opened at $4.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. Borr Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
