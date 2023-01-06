Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Lifted to Buy at BTIG Research

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Clarkson Capital upgraded Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. DNB Markets began coverage on Borr Drilling in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BORR opened at $4.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. Borr Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Borr Drilling by 84.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,320,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,213 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Borr Drilling by 1,642.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,453,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,021 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Borr Drilling in the third quarter worth $8,321,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Borr Drilling by 33.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,340,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 586,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Borr Drilling by 10.0% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Further Reading

