Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.00.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 1.4 %

BAH opened at $102.41 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $112.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.67. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.