Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 17,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 516,958 shares.The stock last traded at $59.81 and had previously closed at $63.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOOT. TheStreet downgraded Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boot Barn to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.
Boot Barn Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.20.
Insider Transactions at Boot Barn
In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Boot Barn
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boot Barn by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,342,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Boot Barn by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after buying an additional 38,436 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Boot Barn by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,949,000 after buying an additional 25,155 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Boot Barn by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 878,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after buying an additional 228,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 729,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,153,000 after buying an additional 25,692 shares in the last quarter.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
