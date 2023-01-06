Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 17,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 516,958 shares.The stock last traded at $59.81 and had previously closed at $63.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOOT. TheStreet downgraded Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boot Barn to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.20.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boot Barn by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,342,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Boot Barn by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after buying an additional 38,436 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Boot Barn by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,949,000 after buying an additional 25,155 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Boot Barn by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 878,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after buying an additional 228,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 729,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,153,000 after buying an additional 25,692 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.