boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Short Interest Down 6.5% in December

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,497,700 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 5,880,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

boohoo group Stock Performance

BHHOF opened at $0.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58. boohoo group has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $0.63.

About boohoo group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

