BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (DMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of DMB stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 56,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,768. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $14.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 24,747 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Featured Articles

