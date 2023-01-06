BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG) Shares Up 3%

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG – Get Rating) shot up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$68.30 and last traded at C$68.00. 2,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 1,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$66.04.
BMO Junior Gold Index ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.81.
