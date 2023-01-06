BMO Capital Markets Trims NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Target Price to C$11.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NWH.UN. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.63.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:NWH.UN traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 347,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,482. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 8.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.30 and a twelve month high of C$14.42.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

