B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Increases Dividend to GBX 20 Per Share

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.24) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

B&M European Value Retail Trading Up 0.7 %

BME opened at GBX 450.34 ($5.43) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 397.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 377.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,147.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 289 ($3.48) and a one year high of GBX 625.60 ($7.54).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.72) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 414 ($4.99) to GBX 555 ($6.69) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 395 ($4.76) to GBX 415 ($5.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 495 ($5.96).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

