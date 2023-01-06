B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) PT Raised to GBX 485

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from GBX 475 ($5.72) to GBX 485 ($5.84) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 415 ($5.00) to GBX 460 ($5.54) in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $493.00.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

BMRRY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.25. 25,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,603. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $33.61.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

