Bluzelle Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.12 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, Bluzelle has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Bluzelle has a market cap of $18.08 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle token can now be bought for about $0.0530 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 65.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00444074 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.01 or 0.02208895 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,109.45 or 0.30338686 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle’s launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,999,974 tokens. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com.

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases.Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

