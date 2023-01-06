Blue Chip Partners Inc. Raises Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DT Midstream by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in DT Midstream by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in DT Midstream by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in DT Midstream by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DTM. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.71.

DT Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:DTM opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.03. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $61.12.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.73 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Stories

