Blue Chip Partners Inc. Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Comcast by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Comcast by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 129,422 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.55. The company has a market cap of $159.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

