Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $371,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 92,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,288,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,547,000 after buying an additional 14,012 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $81.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average of $62.27.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

