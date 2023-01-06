Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $237,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,519,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $224,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 164.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 40,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 41,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

QQQ stock opened at $261.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $390.20.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

