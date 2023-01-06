Blue Chip Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VAW stock opened at $170.64 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $201.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.47.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

