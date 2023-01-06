Blue Chip Partners Inc. Buys 5,427 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,275 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Target comprises about 2.3% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $16,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 83.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $154.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.30. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.75.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

