Blockearth Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $36.50 Million (BLET)

Blockearth (BLET) traded down 27.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Blockearth has a market capitalization of $36.50 million and $596.66 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockearth token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockearth has traded up 139.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $74.69 or 0.00445148 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.87 or 0.01751480 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5,102.71 or 0.30412097 BTC.

About Blockearth

Blockearth launched on October 7th, 2021. Blockearth’s official website is blockearth.io. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockearth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.1703512 USD and is down -27.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $588.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockearth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockearth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockearth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

