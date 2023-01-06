Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 142,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 164,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07.

Get Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund alerts:

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 14.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 223,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 80.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 386,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 172,468 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 258,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 14,109 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 13.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 15,131 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.