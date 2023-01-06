Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 142,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 164,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

