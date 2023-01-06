BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Stock Position Decreased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,028 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICSH. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $125,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $155,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 668.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.01. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

