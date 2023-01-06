BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance
Shares of MPA opened at $11.10 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
