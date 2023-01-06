BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MPA opened at $11.10 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,656 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 7.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.