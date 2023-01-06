BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MVF opened at $6.87 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock MuniVest Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund

In other BlackRock MuniVest Fund news, Portfolio Manager Michael Kalinoski sold 5,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $37,752.20. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVF. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter worth about $3,271,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 94.1% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 476,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 231,009 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 28.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 871,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 193,965 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 30.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 143,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

