BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance
MHN opened at $10.39 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (MHN)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.