BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

MHN opened at $10.39 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHN. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 36,335 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

