BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $701.24 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $899.97. The stock has a market cap of $105.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $706.56 and a 200 day moving average of $660.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.21.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

